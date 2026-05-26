Video: Day of Arafah; An Opportunity for Those Who Missed Nights of Qadr

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Day of Arafah is one of the greatest opportunities for servitude and returning to God. It is a day when even those who missed the Nights of Qadr can join the caravan of the people of spirituality and attain high stations. Scholars of ethics have advised that from noon on the Day of Arafah, one should engage in self-reflection, repentance, supplication, and intimate conversation with the Lord, and not forget to pray for others as well. As narrated from Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS), if a person prays for others, God will grant him a hundred thousand times that which he asked for others.