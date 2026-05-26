China: US War on Iran 'Should Never Have Happened, No Need for It to Continue'

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Beijing’s stance on the US military aggression against Iran is quite clear and that Washington should never have initiated the war or entered into conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Mao Ning was reacting to the question whether China had played a diplomatic role in the process leading to a possible agreement between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, and what she expects from such an outcome, Global Times, a Chinese newspaper, wrote in a post on its X account on Monday.

“China’s position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened, and there is no need for it to continue,” she responded, emphasizing that an early solution is in the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as the countries of the region and the world.

Stating that China had always believed in dialogue and negotiation as the right path and rejected the use of force, the spokesperson referred to the ongoing efforts to end the US war on Iran, stressing that the door to dialogue should not be closed again.

China, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, has repeatedly criticized the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran and slammed the American blockade around Iranian ports and Trump’s threat to commercial ships after the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire as “dangerous and irresponsible.”

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