Hezbollah Says It Destroyed Two Merkava Tanks and Hit Multiple Israeli Positions in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Lebanese Islamic resistance Hezbollah has destroyed two Israeli army Merkava tanks and struck multiple enemy positions and troop gatherings in southern Lebanon in a series of military operations.

According to Lebanese media reports, Hezbollah announced on Monday that its fighters targeted and destroyed two Merkava tanks using Ababil drones in the town of Dabl in Nabatieh province.

Hezbollah said it also struck an Israeli army vehicle that was on the road to the Jal Al-Allam military site in northern Israel.

Hezbollah resistance fighters also launched drone attacks on a gathering of Israeli soldiers in a newly established position in Jal al-Hammar, south of the city of Odeisa.

Continuing its relentless defense of Lebanese sovereignty, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli army artillery headquarters in Odeisa with a multitude of attack drones.

It also fired missiles at concentrations of Zionist soldiers and their vehicles in the towns of Qozah, Rashaf and Mesgaf Aam, as well as the newly established Balat base.

Citing the Lebanese Islamic resistance, Al-Mayadeen television reported that artillery positions in Odeisa were hit with multiple attack drones, while the Mesgaf Aam site was struck with two attack drones for the second time.

Al-Jazeera, also quoting Hezbollah statements, confirmed that the Zionist regime’s Ramim garrison was targeted with two drones, followed by strikes on the Avivim garrison with two more drones in continued operations against the invading enemy forces.

These strikes come as part of the Lebanese resistance movement’s commitment to defend the homeland and support the broader Axis of Resistance against the criminal Zionist entity’s repeated aggressions.

By employing advanced Ababil drones and precision missiles, Hezbollah resistance fighters have once again proven their superior capabilities and high morale in the face of the occupier’s brutal military campaigns.

The Lebanese resistance movement has repeatedly emphasized that such operations are purely defensive, aimed at protecting Lebanese territory and people from the ongoing Israeli invasions and violations.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,100 people in Lebanon ⁠since Israeli forces escalated attacks on the country on March 2.



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