Palestinian parents, infant martyred in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

ABAN24 - Three Palestinian civilians from the same family were martyred and others were injured when an Israeli warplane targeted an apartment in an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza at dawn Sunday.

According to local sources, the airstrike killed Mohamed Abu Malouh, 38, his wife Alaa Zaqlan, 36, and their one-year-old son Osama.

Israeli aircraft also launched a raid on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, igniting fires at the bombed site and causing extensive material damage near Yafa Hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out a detonation operation targeting several buildings in the northeast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while artillery shelling targeted the eastern parts of Gaza City.

Israeli armored vehicles also opened fire east of Khan Yunis and northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.



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