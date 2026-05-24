EIA: Iran Ranks Sixth Globally With 74 Million Barrels in Strategic Oil Reserves

ABNA24 - According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Iran holds the sixth position in global strategic reserves, with 74 million barrels of stored oil.

The latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that despite international sanctions, Iran remains among the world's top 10 holders of strategic oil reserves, with 74 million barrels stored in the first quarter of 2026. This volume of reserves represents an increase of 3 million barrels compared to the previous quarter.

The report indicates that Iran's oil reserves during this period have surpassed those of countries such as the UAE, France, Spain, and India, and it holds more than three times the strategic oil reserves of India. Meanwhile, China, with over 1.5 billion barrels of oil and a 10% increase in its reserves in the latest quarter, has shown that it is taking potential threats to regional energy routes very seriously.

According to the data, the United States, despite repeated claims of energy independence, has only about 413 million barrels of oil reserves, a figure that has seen no increase compared to the previous period. Additionally, Japan with 263 million barrels, Saudi Arabia with 88 million barrels, and South Korea with 78 million barrels rank third to fifth respectively on the list. In comparison, France's oil reserves are reported to be 33 million barrels, less than half of Iran's strategic reserves.

Analysts believe that Iran's position among the holders of strategic oil reserves, in scenarios of energy crises and potential tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, has become a key factor in enhancing the country's resilience and strengthening its geopolitical weight.



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