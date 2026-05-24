Iran Executes Man Convicted of Spying for U.S. and Israel During Wartime Strikes

Mojtaba Kian, son of Mohammad-Qoli, was hanged in Alborz province after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence. He had been convicted of espionage for the U.S. and Israel.

According to the investigation, Kian sent multiple messages to hostile networks linked to the "Zionist-American enemy" during the war, including the coordinates and details of units producing components for the country's defence industries. In one message, he named the Israeli prime minister and urged the network's operatives to "report this to BB."

Kian confessed that after sending a message to a network, "they gave me a number to send information to, and I sent the information through that channel."

A technical analysis of the messages showed that three days after Kian transmitted the information, the location he had identified was targeted in an enemy attack and completely destroyed.

Kian was immediately identified and arrested after contacting the hostile media network, officials said. His trial was held in Alborz province with legal standards observed and his lawyer present.

The court sentenced him to death and confiscation of all assets, citing his confessions in both the prosecutor's office and court, the recovery of his phone and number used to send eight messages including details of defence industry sites, and his full awareness of the nature of the hostile network he was feeding.

The Supreme Court reviewed the case and upheld the sentence after rejecting his appeal. The sentence was carried out at dawn Sunday, with the entire process from arrest to execution taking less than 50 days, following a directive from the head of the judiciary for swift and decisive handling of cases involving "traitors" who collaborated with the "American-Zionist enemy."



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