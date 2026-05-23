Iran Says U.S. Measures Targeting Lebanese Officials Aim to Incite Discord in Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a statement condemning the US action in sanctioning Iran's ambassador to Lebanon and a number of Lebanese officials and citizens, emphasized that these disgraceful measures are aimed at undermining Lebanon's national sovereignty and inciting discord within Lebanese society.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the illegal and unjustified action by the US Treasury Department in sanctioning "Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani," the designated ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut. It described this action as another example of the lawlessness and disregard of the US administration for the established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially the fundamental principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the US action in sanctioning a number of Hezbollah members of the Lebanese Parliament, officials from the Amal Movement, and several Lebanese military and security officials. It emphasized: "These disgraceful measures are aimed at undermining Lebanon's national sovereignty and inciting discord in Lebanese society. They signify the continued complicity of the US administration with the aggressive and occupying Zionist regime in its continued military aggression and commission of heinous crimes against Lebanon."

The statement adds: "Undoubtedly, various Lebanese groups and factions, by preserving their national unity and cohesion, will defend Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. By repelling the aggressions and ending the occupation of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, they will cause this regime to fail in achieving its nefarious goals."

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen its friendly and historic relations with the Republic of Lebanon in various dimensions, in line with the interests of the two nations.



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