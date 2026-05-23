IRGC Hails 80 Nights of Mass Public Gatherings as ‘Unbelievable Miracles’ of National Unity

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expresses its gratitude to all those who have participated, organized, and created the epic of nightly popular gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic in the face of the US-Israeli aggressors.

The IRGC Public Relations Department issued a message on Friday to hail mass participation of Iranians in public gatherings in the streets over the past 80 nights in the capital Tehran and other cities and villages to express their support for the Islamic Republic and to renew their pledge of allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

“You created scenes that are considered ‘unbelievable miracles’ in the calculations of this country's enemies, especially the criminal US and the evil Zionist regime (Israel),” it said.

It described these 80 passionate nights as a storm of "social asset" and "national unity" during which the prudent Iranian nation exposed to the enemies the “solid and deterrent” nature of the Islamic establishment before the astonished eyes of the world.

According to the IRGC, the soft power of the Islamic Revolution has penetrated the Iranian society to such an extent that “no military or psychological threat from the enemy is capable of countering it.”

It emphasized that negotiations are another stage of the battlefield that requires a continued strong and passionate presence on the streets and support for the diplomatic apparatus until a final victory is achieved.



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