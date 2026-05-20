Iranian Leader’s Representative Hails Kurdish Solidarity, Says Nation Remains Firm on Path of Resistance

ABNA24 - The Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Kurdistan Province has underscored that despite decades of sanctions and mounting regional pressures, the Iranian nation continues to tread the path of resistance and steadfastness, with the support of Muslim nations—particularly the people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region—serving as an invaluable pillar of strength.

Hojatoleslam Abdolreza Pourzahabi, speaking at a gathering with cultural activists, academics, and scholars from Iraq's Kurdistan Region, welcomed the Iraqi Kurdish guests and described their presence amid the current critical juncture as a testament to the solidarity of Muslim nations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Today, Iran has been subjected to oppression and aggression, and your companionship and presence here is a source of pride for us," he stated.

The Supreme Leader's Representative in Kurdistan, pointing to the recent war and the Zionist-American assaults against the Islamic Republic, declared: "The Iranian nation has been wronged in these events. The enemy has revealed its true face through cowardly acts, ranging from the assassination of commanders and scientists to strikes on innocent civilians."

Hojatoleslam Pourzahabi firmly stressed that the Islamic Republic was never the initiator of war, stating: "Today, the Iranian nation is engaged in legitimate defense and sacred jihad, and the motivation to resist global arrogance has only multiplied following the martyrdom of the country's commanders and elite figures."



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