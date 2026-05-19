Iran Says 16 Nurses Martyred in Two U.S.–Israeli Wars of Aggression

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian health official says at least 16 nurses have been martyred during the two wars of aggression launched jointly by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Tehran on Monday, Head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Ahmad Nejatian, stated that while 11 nurses lost their lives in the course of the 12-day US-Israeli onslaught in June 2025, another five were murdered during the latest bloody offensive, which started on February 28.

Nejatian added that the Iranian Nursing Organization has already sent a report to the United Nations, as well as letters to relevant international organizations concerning US-Israeli attacks against Iranian health and medical centers, demanding their concrete measures in this regard.

He emphasized that healthcare workers and nurses have long been at the forefront of providing services to all walks of Iranian society during crises.

For his part, Vice President of the Iranian Society of Organ Donation, Omid Qobadi, said that some 27,000 Iranian patients are currently on the organ transplant wait list.

He added that between 10 and 12 individuals would die every day awaiting an organ transplant prior to the onset of the latest anti-Iran onslaught, lamenting the increase in fatalities after the launch of the war of aggression.

In April, the World Health Organization verified more than 20 attacks on Iranian healthcare facilities since March 1 during the latest US-Israeli assaults across Iran.

During the same military offensive, at least 449 Iranian medical centers suffered various degrees of damage, 26 emergency service personnel were martyred, and 118 others sustained injuries.



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