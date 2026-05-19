Why renewed war on Iran would shatter global markets more than Tehran

ABNA24 - I’ve spent the last two months glued to the trading screens as an investment banker, watching oil swing wildly like a pendulum in a storm. It touched $120 a barrel amid fresh tensions, dipped back toward $80 on de-escalation hopes, and clawed its way above $100 again.

These aren’t abstract numbers; they’re pulses of fear and greed rippling through every portfolio, every economy.

One thing is crystal clear: another American-Israeli strike on Iran might deliver a tactical blow to the Islamic Republic, but it would unleash economic devastation that dwarfs any “victory.”

The real victims? The global financial system, commodities markets, the (P)GCC states hosting U.S. bases, American taxpayers, and ordinary people worldwide. Pushing this confrontation again isn’t bold leadership—it’s irrational brinkmanship that ignores history and basic math.

Oil’s wild ride, from recent spikes to Strait of Hormuz nightmare

Let’s start with the lifeblood of the global economy: oil. In the recent flare-up earlier this year, Brent crude surged over 55% from around $72 to nearly $120 at peak as fears mounted over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of the world’s oil supply. Prices then eased to the $80s on diplomatic signals before rebounding above $100 on renewed threats.

This volatility wasn’t theoretical; it hammered refining margins, spiked gasoline prices globally (up 50%+ in some spots), and sent shockwaves through equities.

If America and Israel hit Iranian energy infrastructure again, Iran has repeatedly warned it would retaliate by targeting (P)GCC oil facilities. Why? Because U.S. bases dot the region, from Al Udeid in Qatar to facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Closing or disrupting the Strait wouldn’t be a minor inconvenience; it would choke supply lines for Saudi, Emirati, Kuwaiti, and Iraqi exports too. Historical parallels scream caution: the 1973 oil embargo quadrupled prices and triggered global recession. The 1990 Persian Gulf War saw oil spike 100%+ before stabilizing. Even shorter shocks like the 2019 Aramco drone attacks briefly jumped prices 15%.

A full escalation now, with global spare capacity already thin, could push Brent to $150–$200 a barrel in weeks. That isn’t just higher pump prices; it’s aviation fuel costs grounding airlines, petrochemical plants idling, and food inflation exploding as transport costs soar. Commodities markets would freeze; shipping insurance premiums would skyrocket. The world recovered from past spikes over years, not months. This time, with fragile post-pandemic supply chains, recovery could take a decade. Iran feels pain from lost exports, sure, but the (P)GCC’s export-dependent model collapses, and importers like Europe, Asia, and the U.S. pay the ultimate bill.

Stock markets in freefall, The Dow’s 25% plunge and trillions evaporated

Equity markets hate uncertainty, especially energy-driven uncertainty. A major attack would trigger immediate risk-off panic. We’ve seen previews: during recent tensions, indices wobbled with every headline. Imagine a sustained conflict supply shocks feeding inflation, central banks caught between fighting price rises and supporting growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, recently hovering around 49,500, could easily shed 25% in a severe scenario as fear grips investors and algorithmic selling accelerates. That’s a drop of roughly 12,375 points. To translate into dollars: while the Dow is price-weighted, the broader U.S. stock market capitalization (S&P 500, Nasdaq, etc.) sits near $55 trillion on average.

A correlated 25% wipeout across major indices equates to about $13.75 trillion in lost market value within weeks. That’s not pocket change; it’s equivalent to wiping out years of GDP growth, evaporating retirement savings, corporate balance sheets, and pension funds.

Historically, the 2008 crisis saw ~50% drops and trillions lost over months; COVID’s initial crash was 30%+ in weeks. Geopolitical oil shocks amplify this: 1973’s market reaction contributed to stagflation.

This time, with high valuations and margin debt at record levels over $1.3 trillion, forced liquidations would cascade. The devastation isn’t contained; emerging markets and Europe follow suit. Iran hurts from sanctions, but Wall Street’s multi-trillion-dollar bloodbath exposes the folly of escalation.

US bonds go haywire, yields spike, inflation surges, and debt becomes untenable

Bond markets are the canary in the coal mine. Geopolitical shocks often drive a flight to safety, pushing Treasury prices up and yields down initially. But sustained oil spikes change that: higher energy costs feed broad inflation, forcing yields higher as investors demand compensation for eroding purchasing power. Recent events showed yields volatile 10-year Treasuries jumping on inflation fears despite safe haven bids.

Assume a new attack reignites inflation to 6–8% (from energy alone). The Fed might pause cuts or hike, but markets would price in higher rates for longer.

Bond prices fall as yields rise, say, 10-year from around 4.5% to 6% or more. For U.S. debt, gross national debt stands around $39 trillion, with debt held by the public near $31 trillion. A 200 basis point (2%) increase in average interest rates adds roughly $620 billion annually in extra interest costs on the public debt alone ($31 trillion × 0.02). Over a decade, that’s more than $6 trillion in cumulative extra payments, crowding out spending on defense, infrastructure, or entitlements.

This spirals: higher inflation erodes confidence, yields climb further, debt servicing balloons.

Historical perspective? 1970s oil shocks plus loose policy equaled double digit inflation and 20%+ prime rates. Today, with debt-to-GDP over 100%, even modest rate rises threaten fiscal dominance. Pushing confrontation ignores this piling pressure on an already strained U.S. balance sheet while Iran forces America to self-inflict economic wounds.

(P)GCC economies in ruins

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, boasts a combined GDP of about $2.3 trillion, ranking it among the world’s larger economic blocs. Oil and gas dominate revenues; diversification efforts help but haven’t replaced hydrocarbons yet.

If Iranian retaliation hits (P)GCC infrastructure pipelines, ports, fields, production could halve or worse, as seen in past conflicts. A prolonged disruption means over $1 trillion in annual revenue loss initially, cascading into halted projects, unemployment spikes, and currency pressures (many pegged to the USD). Total economic tanking could erase 30–50% of GDP in the first year or two that’s $700 billion to $1.15 trillion in direct output loss, plus multiplier effects on construction, finance, and tourism, pushing cumulative damage over $2–3 trillion over a decade.

History echoes this: Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait devastated output; post 2003 instability lingered for years. (P)GCC states host U.S. bases, making them targets by default. Their “decade or more” recovery aligns with rebuilding costs, investor flight, and sovereign wealth drawdowns.

America gains a “win” against Iran? Hardly the allies it relies on for basing and energy stability lie in tatters, forcing higher U.S. military spending and aid. The pain radiates: remittances dry up, global trade routes reroute expensively.

The world and America bear the brunt

Iran would suffer, damaged facilities, lost oil income, further isolation. No denying that. But asymmetric warfare favors the defender here. Tehran disrupts without needing conventional superiority. The real devastation lands on the interconnected global economy. U.S. consumers face $5+ gasoline, inflation reigniting Fed hikes, and recession risks. Europe and Asia import the energy pain, slowing growth everywhere. Commodities from metals to grains become volatility-addled.

The instinct for maximum pressure looks irrational against these odds. Past administrations learned (painfully) that Middle East wars have blowback trillions spent in Iraq and Afghanistan with questionable strategic gains. Launching anew, with markets already jittery and debt mountains high, risks a self-inflicted wound far deeper than any strike on Iranian sites. Diplomacy, refined sanctions, and alliances offer better leverage without torching the global financial architecture.

As someone who’s watched these swings day after day, the math is unforgiving, short-term headlines versus years of painful recovery.

Attacking might feel strong on television, but true strength lies in avoiding a catastrophe that leaves everyone except perhaps opportunist rivals, poorer and more vulnerable. The world can’t afford this gamble. Leaders shouldn’t force it.



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