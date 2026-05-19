Exhibition ‘Hormuz: The Maritime Highway’ to be held online

ABNA24 - A virtual exhibition titled "Hormuz: The Maritime Highway – A Narrative of Thousands of Years of Human Presence on the Shores of the Persian Sea" will open online on May 23, at 11:00 a. m., according to the National Museum of Iran.

Prepared in observance of Cultural Heritage Week and International Museum Day, the exhibition is organized by the National Museum of Iran and the Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Persian Gulf (Hormozgan), in collaboration with the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Hormozgan Province and the Directorate General of Museums and Historical Cultural Property.



The exhibition is divided into four distinct sections: Archaeology, Natural and Cultural Heritage, Human Relationship with the Sea, and Intangible Heritage. Each section explores a different dimension of life along the Persian Gulf, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of the region's rich history.

"Hormuz: The Maritime Highway" tells the story of human presence along this vast body of water – from the Paleolithic period to the present day – through the lens of archaeology and natural and cultural heritage. The exhibition features a diverse collection of objects, including stone tools, pottery, prehistoric art, maritime equipment, historical documents, and ethnographic materials, each shedding light on the enduring relationship between the people of the Iranian coast and the sea.

Dr. Jebrael Nokandeh, Director-General of the National Museum of Iran, stated: "This virtual exhibition brings together archaeological findings, intangible heritage, historical monuments, ethnographic evidence, and natural heritage – all of which are interconnected and have mutually shaped one another. Each artifact offers a window into how Iranians lived in Hormuz and along the shores of the Persian Gulf. Together, they form part of a shared memory and identity of a people who have lived for centuries in this land, bound to the sea by an unbreakable connection."

The virtual exhibition will be accessible online for free at https://explore.iranmuseum.org/HormuzExhibition/, allowing audiences from around the world to explore the history and culture of the Persian Gulf's northern shores.



/129