Qademoun Assembly to Host ‘Ummah‑Centric’ Conference on Minab Child Martyrs

ABNA24 - The Qademoun World Assembly is set to host a conference titled "Ummah-Centric: The Child Martyrs of Minab; A Narrative of Oppression and the Awakening of the Ummah," featuring experts and thinkers from various countries. The event will be broadcast live on Al-Kawthar TV and the Safir online network.

The Qademoun World Assembly, as part of its mission to expose crimes against the oppressed children of the Muslim world and awaken vigilant consciences, is organizing the specialized "Ummah-Centric" conference, focusing on the child martyrs of Minab and their narrative of oppression and the awakening of the Islamic Ummah.

The conference will bring together a group of prominent experts and thinkers from across the Islamic world to examine and analyze the various dimensions of the tragedy endured by the children of Minab, the unforgettable crimes committed by the enemies of the Islamic Ummah, and the role such atrocities play in awakening and fostering solidarity within the Ummah.

This cultural and media initiative, designed to raise public awareness and amplify the voice of the oppressed across the Muslim world, represents an effective step toward reinforcing an Ummah-centric approach and confronting the campaigns of distortion and silence surrounding crimes against civilians, particularly children.

Those wishing to follow the conference can watch it live on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4:00 PM Tehran time on Al-Kawthar TV and the Safir online network.



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