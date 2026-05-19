Hezbollah Representative in Qom Says Victory of the Righteous Front Is ‘Inevitable’

ABNA24 - Sheikh Moein Daghigh, speaking at a massive gathering of seminary scholars and the Hezbollah community, emphasized the inevitability of the victory of the righteous front. He called on Bahraini rulers to learn from the fate of those who depend on global arrogance, stating that the path to salvation lies in adherence to the Holy Quran and the unity of the Islamic Ummah, not in relying on the United States.

Sheikh Moein Daghigh, Hezbollah's representative in Qom, addressed the grand assembly held in the Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall at the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH). Citing verses from the Holy Quran, he described the divine tradition of granting victory to the believers as inviolable, stating: "God's promise is true. The enemies of Islam have always sought to extinguish the divine light, but God will perfect His light, even though the disbelievers are averse."

He added: "Victory and conquest are God's definitive promise to the believers. If you remain patient and steadfast on the path of truth, God will grant you victory and humiliate your enemies. The fate of the oppressors on the Day of Judgment will be nothing but loss and punishment."

In another part of his address, the Hezbollah representative in Qom pointed to the critical situation in the Persian Gulf countries, particularly Bahrain, warning their rulers: "Learn from history. Reliance on America or foreign powers has never been, nor will it ever be, the path to salvation."

Sheikh Moein Daghigh recalled the achievements of the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, asserting: "What we witness today on the resistance fronts is the practical realization of divine promises. Just as the resistance against the Zionist regime achieved victory, the faith of the region's nations will ultimately triumph over the oppressors."

Honoring the memory of the resistance martyrs, particularly Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he stressed: "We remain committed to our covenant with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the leaders of the Resistance, taking the final testaments of the great martyrs as our guiding light. No pressure, whether in Bahrain or elsewhere, can shake the will of the Islamic Ummah, which is bound to the Quran and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT)."

Concluding his remarks, the Hezbollah representative in Qom urged the nations of the region to remain vigilant against divisive plots, emphasizing: "The path to salvation lies solely in adhering to the teachings of the Holy Quran, following the school of the Ahl al-Bayt, and maintaining unity around the axis of resistance. God willing, with divine assistance, the final victory will be achieved for the oppressed of the world."



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