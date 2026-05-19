Sanctioned Iranian LPG Tanker Reaches Kharg Island After Evading U.S. Surveillance

ABNA24 - Yet another Iranian LPG tanker under US sanctions has successfully entered Iranian waters and docked at Kharg Island, media citing related imagery by satellite reported on Monday.

Rhe vessel was spotted near the Indian coastline about two weeks ago and it has now reportedly reached its final destination in Iran without being effectively detected or intercepted, local Iranian media reported on Monday.

Accoridng to the report, images released by the ESA Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite system suggest that the tanker managed to bypass U.S.-led surveillance and restrictions, once again highlighting Washington’s inability to fully control Iran’s energy export routes.

Meanwhile, TankerTrackers, a company specializing in monitoring global oil shipments, announced that three Iranian tankers recently managed to breach what it described as the “U.S. blockade” by using three different tactics.

The company also stated that the tanker in question loaded its LPG cargo just two days ago and is now operating within Iranian waters — a development observers say demonstrates Iran’s continued ability to sustain energy exports despite ongoing sanctions pressure.



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