IRGC Intelligence Arrests Suspected U.S.‑ and Israel‑Linked Operatives Across Three Provinces

ABNA24 - The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of several elements affiliated with the US and the Israeli regime in a number of Iranian provinces.

According to a statement released by the IRGC on Monday, the arrest operations were carried out in the provinces of Qazvin, Kerman, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari against individuals attempting to create insecurity or disrupt the country’s economic system.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization forces in Qazvin Province identified and arrested two spies linked to the Zionist regime through complex operations, the statement said, adding that a network involved in distributing military weapons was dismantled and quantities of weapons and ammunition were seized.

It also said that 1,400 tons of petrochemical raw materials hoarded in an industrial unit with the aim of disrupting the market were discovered and confiscated.

In Kerman Province, the IRGC Intelligence Organization announced that eight main individuals involved in terrorist activities across the province had been identified and arrested during a series of operations.

According to the statement, the suspects were accused of opening fire on a vehicle belonging to security forces, attacking police officers, setting fire to the Sirjan governorate building, and spying for the Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Intelligence Organization in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province in western Iran said it captured 22 individuals operating within several networks affiliated with anti-revolutionary groups.

The statement noted that the suspects were in contact with foreign-based operatives, mainly linked to monarchist terrorist currents, and were seeking to acquire weapons, create insecurity, and carry out sabotage acts before being identified and arrested.



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