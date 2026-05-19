Trump Again Backs Down From Planned Strike on Iran, Claiming Gulf Leaders’ Requests

ABNA24 - According to Al Jazeera, Donald Trump yet for another time, backed down from his claim of a military attack on Iran by publishing a post on the social network "Truth Social", claiming that he had postponed this decision at the request of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar and because of what he announced as "serious negotiations with Tehran".

To justify his action, the US President claimed that the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Zayed, Ruler of the UAE, had asked him to stop the planned military attack against Iran, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday.

Trump went on to add that, in the opinion of these Arab leaders, an agreement would be reached that would be acceptable to the US and all countries in the Middle East and beyond.

These claims by the US President come at a time when he has claimed that the possible agreement includes Iran not obtaining a nuclear weapon; However, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated explicitly that it will not have any negotiations on the nuclear issue at this stage, and that the country's nuclear program has always been peaceful and is in no way aimed at weapons development.



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