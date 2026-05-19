Haddad Adel: Trump’s Remarks Reflect U.S. Economic Strain From War on Iran

ABNA24 - Gholamali Haddad Adel, a member of the Expediency Council, says that US President Donald Trump’s remarks stem from his deep concern over the economic hardships that the war against Iran has imposed on Americans.

During a press conference on Monday following a memorial ceremony for the late martyr Ali Larijani, Haddad Adel said, “A new order is gradually emerging in the Persian Gulf, and Trump’s remarks are a reflection of his deep concerns about the economic difficulties that war imposes on Americans.”

He stressed the importance of national unity and cohesion, urging all political activists and factions not to tie electoral competitions to the public gatherings that have arisen after the war.

Instead, he called on them to support the armed forces in accordance with the Leader’s directives.



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