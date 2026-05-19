Iran Says U.S. Text Still Fails to Address Core Disputes, Calls Demands ‘Unrealistic’

ABNA24 - About a text recently sent to Tehran by the US, the source said, “Iran will not give up its decisive and principled stances on the issue of ending the (recent US-Israeli) war and realizing the rights of the Iranian people”

The source added that Iran’s frozen assets must be returned to the Iranian people in a transparent and definitive manner, and promises merely on paper have no use.

“Despite some promises, there is a difference of opinion about the return of the (Iranian) frozen funds,” the source underscored.

The informed source further emphasized that Iran is very serious in its determination to take compensation from the American side for the military aggression against Iran, and added, “However, the American stance - despite talking about something called the establishment of a Development and Reconstruction Fund - are far from Iran’s demands in its amount and some other issues.”

As regards nuclear issue, the source said the Americans' demands in the nuclear field are merely political excuses and are against the rights of the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, the Americans are still trying to link the negotiations which are about how to end the war to the nuclear issue.

“It is against logic and Iran will not agree with it. The Americans must understand that Iran will not agree to end the war in return for nuclear commitments.”

“As it has previously stated, Iran has not and does not have plan to build nuclear weapons, and such claim (about Iran’s nuclear program) is just an excuse and deception by the Americans. This issue has also been emphasized in the new text,” the source concluded.



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