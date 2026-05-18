Martyr Nasirzadeh Was Key Architect of Iran’s Modern Defense Industry

In a message on Sunday, the IRGC chief expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Brigadier General Nasirzadeh, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack conducted by the United States and the Zionist regime.

He praised Nasirzadeh’s distinguished record during the eight years of Sacred Defense against the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, highlighting the general’s significant roles, including commanding the Air Force and serving as the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, calling him a wise and capable individual.

Furthermore, his strategic vision and jihadist efforts in enhancing defensive capabilities, military self-sufficiency, and the development of the defense industry were praised by the IRGC chief.

In conclusion, the IRGC considers its companionship with this martyr general as an honor and has introduced his path as a beacon for future generations, the commander said.



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