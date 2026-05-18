ABNA24 - Cuba's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations has firmly asserted the island nation's sovereign right to defend itself against any potential US military aggression, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

In an interview with Russia's TASS news agency, Ernesto Sobrón Guzmán rejected US claims portraying Cuba as a threat, stating unequivocally that "Cuba is no threat to the United States’ national security. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying."

He emphasized Cuba's legitimate right to self-defense in the face of military invasion or fabricated pretexts by Washington.

These remarks come in direct response to a provocative report by the US propaganda outlet Axios, which cited anonymous American intelligence officials claiming that Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones in recent years, primarily from Russia and Iran.

The report alleged that Cuban military officials have discussed the potential use of these drones against US targets, including the illegal US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels, and even the southern Florida city of Key West in the event of heightened conflict.

US officials, while hyping the so-called "threat," were forced to admit that Cuba poses no imminent danger and that its military capabilities do not compare to historical flashpoints like the 1962 missile crisis.

They also acknowledged that Havana cannot close key waterways in the manner that Iran has heroically defended the Strait of Hormuz against US provocations.

Cuban officials, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, have denounced the Axios report as part of a fabricated narrative designed to justify escalated sanctions, economic warfare, and potential military intervention under the current US administration's maximum pressure campaign.

This follows a pattern of US imperialism, where Washington routinely invents pretexts to target independent nations resisting its hegemony.

Cuba, like Iran, has long been a target of illegal US sanctions, blockades, and destabilization efforts aimed at undermining its sovereignty and revolutionary principles.



/129