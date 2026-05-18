Iran Says U.S. Sanctions on UN Rapporteur Expose Washington’s Human Rights Double Standards

ABNA24 - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Qaribabadi stressed that Washington’s sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has exposed US double standards on human rights.

“This is the same double standard that has held international justice hostage to Washington’s political interests for years,” Qaribabadi wrote on X on Saturday.The diplomat said that the US resorts to sanctions, threats, and intimidation whenever accountability is demanded from the Israeli regime or its allies for crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.“Human rights, in the American lexicon, are respected only as long as they do not implicate the Israeli regime,” he added.

Last year, the US imposed sanctions on Albanese, citing her "bids to prompt" International Criminal Court (ICC) action against US and Israeli officials.The sanctions followed a report by Albanese that identified corporations facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir, which provide military hardware, surveillance technology and infrastructure that support the illegal occupation.Back on Thursday, Albanese stated that a US court has suspended sanctions imposed against her, describing the ruling as a victory for freedom of speech and international advocacy.

Qaribabadi said that imposing sanctions on Albanese, an Italian official of the UN who has repeatedly demanded accountability for the Israeli regime and its supporters, has exposed “the true face of US human rights policy”, which he said was “human rights for enemies, impunity for allies".He added that Washington has pressured any institution, expert, or mechanism that gets too close to the crimes of the Israeli regime, insisting that international law has become a tool of domination in the hands of the US, as it views the law as valid only as long as it does not touch its allies.“The independence of UN mandates, the immunity of international experts, and the right of Palestinian victims to truth and justice must not be sacrificed to Washington’s fear of holding the Israeli regime accountable,” the diplomat continued.



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