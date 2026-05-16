Iran Tells UN: Support for Palestine Must Move Beyond Symbolic Solidarity to Address Root Causes

ABNA24 - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says support for the Palestinian cause must extend beyond simple expressions of solidarity and translate into efforts addressing the root causes of Palestinian suffering under Israeli occupation.

Speaking at a UN event marking the 78th anniversary of the Nakba on Friday, Amir Saeid Iravani said decades of displacement, occupation and violence against Palestinians required "international mobilization" and a more "action-oriented approach" by the global community.

The envoy said the Nakba, which marks the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948 during a heavily-Western-backed Israeli war, remains "a profound regional tragedy," while Palestinians continue to face denial of "their fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination."

He said Palestinians had nevertheless preserved "their identity, dignity, and legitimate aspirations," despite "decades of violence, war crimes, and the ongoing impact of occupation."

"Their struggle underscores the urgent need for international mobilization to confront the root causes of this situation, including the Zionist occupational and expansionist policies that drive the inhumane pressures imposed on Palestinians, such as starving civilians, including children, and acts of state terrorism aimed at ethnic cleansing and displacement of Palestinians from their homeland," he said.

"While reaffirming its solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that support for their cause must move beyond a sole expression of sympathy."

'Surrender is not an option'

The ambassador also called for a reassessment of international approaches towards the Palestinian issue, saying existing policies had failed to secure peace or justice.

"Surrender is not an option," he added. "History will honor those who resisted oppression and defended freedom and self-determination, and it will judge those who enabled injustice through silence or indifference."

He added that Iran believed "the pursuit of justice leaves no path other than steadfast resistance," saying unity and cooperation across the region remained necessary "for achieving justice and securing a lasting peace."

Iravani said the future of Palestine should be determined by Palestinians themselves, while urging the international community to abandon double standards.



/129