Tehran Says 78 Years of ‘Zionist Crimes’ Show Failure of International Community

ABNA24 - On the anniversary of the imposition of the Zionist entity upon the region and the world — named "Nakba Day" — the Irabian Foreign Ministry, while emphasizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, reminded the international community of its legal and moral responsibility to stop the genocide, end the occupation, and prosecute and punish the Zionist criminals.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said seventy-eight years ago on this day, the most horrific human and moral tragedy of the contemporary era took shape with the announcement of the establishment of the fake Zionist entity in the historic land of Palestine, the catastrophic consequences of which are being witnessed in the West Asia region and across the world. It further added that Nakba Day is a reminder of the conspiracy of the enemies of humanity against Palestine and the West Asia region, the direct outcome of which has been the permanent destabilization of the region and the normalization of lawlessness and crime.The Foreign Ministry said, over these eight decades, the most brutal violations of international law have been committed by the Zionists, and the occupiers, backed by the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, and some other European countries, have perpetrated the most heinous international crimes in occupied Palestine. The Foreign Ministry added that in the past three years, the colonial plan to annihilate Palestine entered a new phase, and the occupying regime, using the deadliest weapons supplied by the United States and its Western backers, has engaged in the merciless genocide of Palestinians.

"The crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of genocide. Accordingly, international courts have sought to prosecute and punish Zionist criminals. Nevertheless, illegal U.S. pressure on international courts has prevented justice from being served against the leaders of the genocidal regime. Thus, the U.S. administrations are complicit and definite partners in Israel's genocide of Palestinians", the statement says.The statenent points out that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to uphold its principled and consistent position of supporting the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation and aggression, the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homeland, and the establishment of an independent and unified State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.



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