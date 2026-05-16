Iran’s Ambassador in Moscow Says Public Solidarity Reflects the ‘Epic Spirit’ of the Shahnameh

“Hakim Abolqasem Ferdowsi is known not only in Iran. The fame and creative legacy of this great Iranian poet of the 11th century have spread to both the East and the West,” Jalali wrote on his X account on Friday.

“The Shahnameh is a window into the civilization, myths, and unique essence of the East, he said adding, “This perspective has been taught for decades in the Oriental Studies departments of Moscow and St. Petersburg.”

“The unprecedented number of translations of the Shahnameh in Russian literature bears witness to the fact that the epic works of this great literary masterpiece have always been, for Russian-speaking readers, a symbol of Eastern uniqueness and glory,” he stressed.

“The Shahnameh is not fiction, but rather a crystallization of Iranian nature, embodied in the characters of its heroes and the meaningful development of its events,” Jalali said.

“Today, the living chains of sacrificial rites in the cities of Iran and the self-sacrifice of the Iranian armed forces serve as a reminder of the epic nature of the Shahnameh,” he said noting that Shahnameh and Iran are not separable.

Ordibehesht 25 (May 14) is registered as the day for commemorating Ferdowsi and celebrating the Persian language. Ferdowsi (940-1025) was born in a small village in today’s Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran. He is best known for Shahnameh (Book of the Kings), the world’s longest epic poem created by a single poet.



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