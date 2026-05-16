Qalibaf Warns U.S. Escalation in Hormuz Could Spark New Global Financial Crisis

ABNA24 - Iran's Majlis (Parliament) speaker has warned that the United States’ efforts at sustaining military escalation near the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a fresh global financial crisis at a time when Washington's national debt already stands at a whopping $39 trillion.

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks in a post on X on Thursday after it was reported that yields on 30-year US Treasury bonds had climbed above five percent for the first time since before the 2008 global financial crisis, amid mounting concerns over inflation and war-driven energy costs.

"So you're funding [Pete] Hegseth the failed TV host at rates unheard of since 2007, so he can cosplay as Secretary of War in our backyard in Hormuz?” Qalibaf wrote, referring to the US official's former career in television.

The top legislator noted how the US's funding crisis had caused the debt to snowball and its continued aggressive posture at astronomical costs only served a "live action role-playing (LARP)" in Hormuz.

"You know what's crazier than $39 trillion in debt? Paying a pre-GFC (global financial crisis) premium to fund a LARP and all you'll get is a brand new GFC," he wrote.

On April 13, US President Donald Trump announced continuation of an illegal blockade of Iran's vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a ceasefire he had announced earlier that month.

Iran, which had already shut down the strait to enemies and their allies in retaliation for the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression that targeted the country from February 28 to April 7, then began imposing far stricter controls over the waterway.

The Islamic Republic has refused to rejoin negotiations with Washington unless Tehran's demands, including removal of the blockade, realization of a definitive end to whatever aggression on all fronts, and provision of compensation, were met.

Both Hegseth and Trump have been painting victorious pictures of either the war or the current American posture towards Iran.

Numerous reports, however, have been proving otherwise, including those pointing to the US secretary of war's misleading Trump about "American success" against the Islamic Republic.



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