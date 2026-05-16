Imam Khamenei: Persian language one of greatest capacities for promoting Iran’s rich culture

ABNA24 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has termed Persian language and literature as one of the greatest capacities for promoting the rich culture and civilization of Islamic Iran on the global stage.

“Persian language and literature are one of the greatest capacities for promoting the rich culture and civilization of Islamic Iran on the global stage,” Khamenei wrote on his X account on Friday.

“The Iranian nation has demonstrated during the recent Sacred Defense [against the US-Zionist invasion] that Ferdowsi’s legendary tales are a reality of their lives and a reflection of their heroic character,” he added.

“The valiant, Quranic concepts that build human beings in Shahnameh unite all Iranian ethnicities and social strrata in preserving their identity, independence and in the battle against the "Zahhak-like" aggressors,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say: “Iranian nation's epic of presence, defense and victory places a significant duty on people of culture and arts to rise as Ferdowsi and bring about a "rising of the artists" in the wake of the nation’s rising.”

“They must blend thought and the pen with art to narrate and eternalize the nation’s great rising in history,” he reiterated.

“The courageous resistance and glorious victory against the onslaught of the devils and demons of the world have made the Iranian nation better prepared to confront the American lifestyle, the Leader said.



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