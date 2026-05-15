Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: On the entrance of the tomb of the one who rests in Tus, it is not merely a cold stone that stands out; on the body of this structure, a handwritten note remains as a memorial, which is not just a signature, but a strategic document for the Islamic Iran's identity. There, where Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the wise leader of the revolution, placed his pen on the memorial book, the boundary between poetry, wisdom, and the politics of national preservation intertwined. Now, on the 25th of Ordibehesht, the day for honoring the Persian language and commemorating the sage Abulqasim Ferdowsi, rereading this sacred note is a starting point for understanding the truth that the survival of tomorrow's Iran depends on reviving the wisdom hidden in the Shahnameh and protecting the "Persian language" as a civilizational fortress.

The 25th of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar is not merely a commemoration of an epic poet; it is the manifestation of the awakening of a nation's historical conscience and the honoring of an architect who rebuilt Persian civilization with the bricks of words. The sage Abulqasim Ferdowsi, this sturdy pillar of Persian literature, was not just a narrator of mythical battles, but a sage who, in an era of invading foreign identities, immortalized the spirit of the Persian language in the body of the Shahnameh.

In this regard, perhaps no analyst has understood the depth of this civilizational mission as much as the Leader of the Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei. Over many years, moving beyond a superficial poetic view, he has called Ferdowsi a "sage" and the Shahnameh a book that teaches wisdom; a view whose peak of manifestation can be found in the handwritten note he left years ago on the wall of Ferdowsi's tomb in Tus. This handwriting, which still shines like a jewel on the forehead of history, is a full mirror of a steadfast belief: the belief that the "Persian language" must be preserved, join the ranks of the world's superior languages, and carry the eternal wisdom of this land.

In this writing, by linking the strategic emphases of the wise Leader of the Revolution on keeping the Persian language alive and the role of the sage Ferdowsi, we will journey into the depth of this national mission.

The sage Abulqasim Ferdowsi, the unparalleled poet of Iran, is not only a sturdy pillar of Persian literature but also a reviver of the historical and cultural memory of a nation. The 25th of Ordibehesht, which is adorned with the name of honoring the Persian language and commemorating this famous poet, is the manifestation of rereading the thoughts of the wise Leader of the Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, about the lofty position of Ferdowsi and his unique role in protecting the treasure of national identity.

Inside the tomb of the sage of Tus, there is a marble stone on which a handwritten note remains, and it alone is evidence of the system leader's devotion to the guardian of the Persian language. In July 1996 (Tir 1375 AH solar), Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, on the sidelines of a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), visited Ferdowsi's tomb and adorned the memorial book of the tomb with a valuable note. This handwriting was later engraved on stone and installed in the foyer of the tomb to be a beacon for future generations. In this note, referring to the cultural and historical importance of this place, he said: "Thank God that on the sidelines of the summer pilgrimage to holy Mashhad, the opportunity also arose to visit the tomb of the great and renowned Ferdowsi in the historic and story-filled city of Tus." This writing is not just a simple souvenir, but a symbol of practical protection of Ferdowsi's legacy at the highest level of the system.

In the view of the Leader of the Revolution, attributing the title of "sage" to Ferdowsi is not a conventional courtesy; he emphasizes that thinkers and intellectuals over the centuries have given him this title, and the Shahnameh is a vessel full of wisdom and divine knowledge. In his intellectual system, Ferdowsi's wisdom is rooted in the Quran and Islam, not in Zoroastrian or merely epic thoughts. Astonishingly, in the early years of the revolution, some ignorant people sought to destroy Ferdowsi's tomb in Tus. The Leader of the Revolution, with a prudent action, immediately sent a handwritten note to Mashhad to be installed above the grave; an action that beautifully silenced that affair and was itself evidence of his profound recognition of the sage.

One of the main pillars of the Leader of the Revolution's emphases is the position of Ferdowsi as the "father of today's Persian language." Praising his strong and firm language, he believes that the sage Abulqasim, at a time when the Persian language was on the verge of transformation and oblivion, breathed new spirit into its body by creating the Shahnameh. In his repeated meetings with poets and cultural figures, he warns that the Persian language has been wronged by the invasion of foreign words, and it is obligatory for everyone to strengthen the foundations of this exquisite language and not let it become worn out and destroyed.

The peak of this belief is the emphasis on making Persian one of the world's superior and reference languages. He considers the Persian language not only a carrier of deep Islamic civilization but also an unparalleled medium for transmitting the oldest human heritages in the fields of philosophy, mysticism, science, and ethics, and he believes that this great heritage can be used by humanity only when it is passed on to future generations in its original language and through the mediation of wise poets such as Ferdowsi, Hafez, and Saadi.

In conclusion, the statements of Ayatollah Khamenei about Ferdowsi and the Shahnameh should be considered a comprehensive plan for cultural identity-building based on the wisdom and intellect of Iranian-Islamic heritage. From the handwritten note left on the wall of the Tus tomb to the numerous poetry and literature sessions, all indicate that the late Leader of the Revolution (may his soul rest in peace) considered Ferdowsi to be the embodiment of a historical mission; a mission that saved the Persian language from the harm of millennia, and today it is our duty, following this wise sage, to elevate the Persian language to the highest global peaks and be the guardian of this precious identity.

Zahra Salehifar, Master's student in Media Management, Baqer al-Uloom University.

Sources:

1. The wisdom of Ferdowsi is divine Islamic wisdom. February 24, 1992 (Biانات in a meeting with members of the "Literature and Art Group" of Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran)

2. Ferdowsi is the sage Abulqasim Ferdowsi. They do not call a storyteller a sage if he is merely a storyteller and epic poet. We did not say this "sage"; thinkers and intellectuals over time have named him a sage. Ferdowsi's Shahnameh is full of wisdom. He was a human being [full] of pure religious knowledge, pure religious knowledge. Statements in a meeting with a group of poets, August 15, 2011.