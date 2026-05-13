Seminar on "Unity of the Islamic Ummah in Thought of Martyr Imam Khamenei" held in Bamyan, Afghanistan

ABNA24 - In this seminar, various dimensions of the thoughts of Imam Khamenei regarding the proximity of denominations and Islamic unity were examined. The speakers considered "enemy recognition and confronting the enemy" as the main pillar of the unity strategy from the perspective of this martyred leader.

The office of Ayatollah al-Uzma Fayyaz in the center of Bamyan province, Afghanistan, held a specialized seminar titled "Unity of the Islamic Ummah in the Thought of the Martyr Grand Ayatollah Khamenei" with the widespread participation of scholars, clerics, and various segments of the people.



The speakers at this academic gathering emphasized that "enemy recognition and confronting the enemy" is the main pillar of the unity strategy from the perspective of this martyred leader. They considered identifying the common enemy as a prerequisite for neutralizing divisive plots and strengthening the power of the Islamic Ummah.



Dr. Mohammad Ali Hosseini, explaining the concept of unity from the perspective of Imam Khamenei, said: "He always called the Islamic Ummah towards convergence and unity and carried out effective and lasting actions in this path."



He added: "Enemy recognition and confronting the enemy is the most important common point among Islamic denominations; because the enemies, by stoking religious differences, weaken the Muslims and draw closer to their goals."



Dr. Hosseini enumerated rationality, awareness-raising, and the introduction of anti-unity elements by elites as important duties of Muslims, and emphasized the sanctity of religious sites, avoidance of religious insults, practical empathy, unity in decision-making, and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) as practical axes of unity.



Dr. Alireza Shojaei, President of Bamyan University, also outlined the practical strategies of Imam Khamenei and said: "Focusing on the commonalities of the denominations and points of agreement is the first step on the path to unity. Scholars must guide public opinion towards integration."



He added that Islamic countries must focus on major issues such as defending the oppressed Palestine and confronting global arrogance, and by achieving scientific and economic development, cut their dependence on enemies.



Ramadan Danesh Panjabi, Head of the Office of Ayatollah Fayyaz in Bamyan, highlighted the role of seminaries in the proximity of denominations during his speech.



Referring to Imam Khamenei's message on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Qom Seminary, he said that the Imam considered the seminary not just a center for teaching, but a collection of knowledge, education, and socio-political functions.



Danesh Panjabi considered the martyred Imam's extensive support for all seminaries of the Islamic world and the presence of Sunni scholars in decision-making bodies of the Islamic Republic as a sign of his practical commitment to unity.



He enumerated the revision of textbooks and the establishment of departments for Quran, Hadith, and self-purification as among the most important actions of Imam Khamenei for updating religious sciences.



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