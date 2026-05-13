Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man, Wound Another Near Separation Wall in al‑Ram

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man was killed and another wounded on Tuesday evening after Israeli forces opened fire in the town of al-Ram, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews received the body of a 47-year-old man who was shot in the head with live ammunition by Israeli forces while allegedly attempting to cross the separation wall in the town.

Medical teams also transported another man who was shot in the foot with live ammunition after Israeli forces claimed he was attempting to cross the wall in the same area.

Palestinian workers frequently attempt to cross the separation wall in al-Ram to reach their workplaces inside Israel, while Israeli forces continue to open fire on them.

In recent months, several Palestinians have been killed or injured in similar incidents.

Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel has barred Palestinian workers from returning to their jobs, prompting some to climb the separation wall despite the risks.

Occupied Jerusalem is surrounded by a wall made largely of concrete and barbed wire, most of it built on West Bank land. The wall stands more than 8 meters (26 feet) high and stretches roughly 202 kilometers (125 miles), according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

While Israel claims the barrier was built for security reasons, Palestinians and the UN say it is part of a plan to annex Palestinian land to Israel.

In 2004, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring the wall illegal because it was constructed on occupied Palestinian territory.



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