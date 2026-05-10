When God Rewards Pure Deeds

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Another strength we have had during this period was transmitting the values of the Revolution to the second and third generations. Today, look at your youth—you see that they have absorbed these values. Take our recent dear martyr, Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan—a martyr whose death burned our hearts—or that previous young martyr, Martyr Rezaeinejad, who was martyred earlier this year. These were two young scientists, thirty-two or thirty-three years old. They did not experience Imam Khomeini, they did not experience the war, they did not experience the Revolution era, yet with such courage and boldness, they studied, pursued education, reached high positions, knew and understood that they were being threatened, yet they continued. This is very important. This is value. These are the values of the Revolution in the third generation.

Ahmadi Roshan and Rezaeinejad and others like them are the third generation of the Revolution. The great movement of these young people—who after the martyrdom of Ahmadi Roshan declared that they were ready to come forward and work—is very important. This should not be underestimated. One of our strengths and positive points is that these values were transmitted to the second and third generations. Of course, we have had losses; there have been those who repented of the Revolution and regretted the Revolution. But our new growths have outnumbered our losses. Weary forces have fallen away, but young and energetic forces have risen and grown.

Do not forget our dear martyrs—the late Martyr Rajai, Martyr Bahonar, and also Martyr Iraqi. They were truly devoted, in heart and soul, to the values of the Revolution. Perhaps the reason why God Almighty has preserved their names and remembrance is precisely this. This is a form of divine gratitude, the gratitude of the Lord of the worlds toward His servants: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَاكِرٌ عَلِيمٌ» — "Indeed, God is Appreciative and Knowing." Even though we have no claim upon Him, God still expresses gratitude. God Almighty expresses gratitude to those servants who acted with sincerity and invested everything they had. One manifestation of that gratitude is that their good name endures for many years. We hope that, God willing, these luminous figures remain alive in our society, because they are symbols of the values. The living remembrance of their names means the living presence of those values, and may it continue to flow in this way, God willing.