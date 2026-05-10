Why Is Contentment During Wartime a Political Act of Worship?

Ah,lul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mohammad Hossein Amin, a religious author and researcher, has discussed in a special piece for ABNA News Agency the importance of contentment and frugality in consumption during times of war and economic crisis.

From a monotheistic perspective, life is a scene of continuous trials, and war is one of the harshest of these trials. In an era when the enemy targets not only geographical borders but also "people's dinner tables," returning to the authentic teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (علیهم السلام) regarding contentment can break through deadlocks. Contentment at this juncture does not mean poverty or deprivation, but rather "intelligent management of available resources" for long-term resistance against the excessive demands of the arrogant powers (استکبار).

Conceptualizing Contentment in the Logic of Divine Revelation

Contentment linguistically means being satisfied with what suffices one's needs and being pleased with one's divinely apportioned lot. But in times of war, this term takes on dimensions far beyond individual ethics. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: «القَنَاعَةُ کَنْزٌ لَا یَنْفَدُ» [1] — "Contentment is a treasure that never depletes." In the midst of crisis when resources become limited, it is this inner treasure that prevents society from psychological collapse and stops an individual from extending a hand of humiliation toward the enemy to secure unnecessary needs.

In truth, contentment is a form of "economic freedom" that liberates a person from the bondage of consumerism. One who is content with little will not be brought to their knees by threats of sanctions or commodity shortages. Imam Ali (AS) describes the believers: «عَظُمَ الْخَالِقُ فِی أَنْفُسِهِمْ فَصَغُرَ مَا دُونَهُ فِی أَعْیُنِهِمْ» [2] — "The Creator is magnified in their souls, so whatever is besides Him (including financial hardships) appears small in their eyes." This outlook is the foundation of resistance against economic shocks during wartime.

Thus, intelligent contentment means drawing a precise distinction between "need" and "whim." In an era when the side of truth (جبهه حق) faces constraints, spending resources on luxuries amounts to a betrayal of collective ideals. The Holy Quran calls those who go to extremes in consumption the brothers of Satan: «إِنَّ الْمُبَذِّرِینَ کَانُوا إِخْوَانَ الشَّیَاطِینِ» [3] — "Indeed, the wasteful are brothers of the devils," because extravagance and profligacy drain society's economic strength against the enemy and pave the way for the infiltration of devilish beings.

Contentment as a Strategic Weapon in Passive Defense

The history of Islam bears witness that Muslims in the valley of Abu Talib (شعب ابی‌طالب) faced the harshest sanctions in history, yet with the weapon of contentment, they turned that threat into an opportunity to refine their faith. In wartime, every grain of rice and every drop of fuel is equivalent to a bullet against the enemy. If a society cannot overcome its consumerist urges, the enemy, by closing trade routes, can easily shatter that nation's political will and force it into submission.

Intelligence in times of crisis requires that the "consumption pattern" shift from normal mode to "resistance mode." This is what traditions refer to as "economy in livelihood" (اقتصاد در معیشت). Imam Sadiq (AS) said: «أضمن لمن اقتصد أن لا یفتقر» [4] — "I guarantee that whoever practices moderation and economy will never become poor and helpless." This guarantee from al-Sadiq of the family of Muhammad (PBUH) is a guiding light for passing through difficult economic straits while defending the Islamic system.

When the people of a nation accept contentment as a national and religious duty, hoarding of goods (household احتکار) disappears, and stability returns to the market. This spontaneous management of consumption is the greatest obstacle to the success of the enemy's "economic warfare." In effect, the contentment of each individual citizen, when combined, forms an impenetrable dam that prevents temporary shortages from turning into security and social crises.

The Conduct of Ali (AS): The Supreme Model of Management in Hardship

Amir al-Mu'minin Ali (AS), during his reign which was filled with imposed wars, chose the simplest lifestyle in order to empathize with the deprived and to teach government officials that in times of hardship, one must start with oneself. In a letter to Uthman ibn Hunayf, he writes: «أَأَقْنَعُ مِنْ نَفْسِی بِأَنْ یُقَالَ هَذَا أَمِیرُ الْمُؤْمِنِینَ وَ لَا أُشَارِکُهُمْ فِی مَکَارِهِ الدَّهْرِ» [5] — "Shall I be content with myself to be called 'Commander of the Faithful' but not share with them the hardships of time?" This is responsible and exemplary contentment.

In wartime, intelligent contentment means eliminating superfluous government and public expenses to strengthen defensive capacity. Imam Ali (AS) even in the smallest matters, such as writing letters, ordered that pens be sharpened and lines be written close together so that paper would not be wasted [6]. This precision shows that in religious logic, even the smallest resources in times of crisis hold vital value and must not be squandered, because whatever is saved here increases the strength of one's own front.

Ultimately, contentment for us is a "culture that generates power." A nation that is content with dry bread and water but does not sell its honor and land to foreigners is invincible. This is the lesson we have learned from Ashura (عاشورا), where the companions of Imam Hussain (AS), in the extremity of thirst and hunger, remained steadfast to their pledge. Today, intelligent contentment is the continuation of that same path—a path in which simplicity in living leads to glory in standing firm.

Sources and Footnotes:

1. Kulayni, Muhammad ibn Ya'qub, Al-Kafi, vol. 8, p. 19, Dar al-Kutub al-Islamiyyah, Tehran.

2. Nahj al-Balaghah, sermon 193 (famous as the sermon of Hammam concerning the qualities of the God-fearing).

3. Holy Quran, Surah Al-Isra, verse 27.

4. Sheikh Saduq, Al-Khisal, vol. 1, p. 9, Society of Seminary Teachers Publications, Qom.

5. Nahj al-Balaghah, letter 45 (letter to Uthman ibn Hunayf, governor of Basra).

6. Noori, Mirza Hossein, Mustadrak al-Wasa'il, vol. 13, p. 54, Ahl al-Bayt Institute, Qom. (Referring to the command of Imam Ali (AS): «أَدِقُّوا أقلامَکُم و قارِبُوا بَینَ سُطُورِکُم...» — "Sharpen your pens and bring your lines close together...")