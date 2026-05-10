When God's "Little" Becomes More Than People's "Much"

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mohammad Hossein Amin, a religious author and researcher, has explained in a special piece for ABNA News Agency the perspective of Islamic traditions on the concept of "blessing in times of scarcity," which you will read below.

Blessing: The Invisible Alchemy of Life

Life in the eyes of a believer is not merely a mathematical equation of income versus expenses. Sometimes you see someone with a thousand units of wealth who loses everything in the blink of an eye, while another has so little, yet it feels as if a gushing spring lies hidden within it. This is the literal and technical meaning of "barakah": stability, growth, and increase in something that appears limited [1]. Blessing is the Lord's signature upon our meager possessions so that in the face of hardships, we do not bend.

In the logic of divine revelation, blessing does not mean physical increase in quantity, but rather "enduring goodness." As Imam Ali (AS) states: "Al-barakatu fi mali man ataa al-zakata" — Blessing is in the wealth of the one who gives the alms-tax [2]. This means that when you set aside a portion of your small wealth for others, God grants such a quality to what remains that it covers all your needs—as if time and space are conquered by blessing.

To put this concept more simply, blessing means "sufficiency." In economic hardships, what saves a person is not necessarily hoarding goods, but rather attracting the benevolent gaze of the Creator. Blessing is one of God's legions, tasked with protecting your small wealth from afflictions, wasteful expenses, and loss, and bestowing upon it a spiritual abundance that cannot be measured by any material scale.

Small Tables and the Long Shadow of Divine Favor

Our traditions emphasize that God distributes sustenance based on intentions, not merely on physical efforts. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: "Ta'amu al-wahidi yakfi al-ithnayn" — The food of one person suffices for two [3]. This is a guideline for times of scarcity: if a spirit of sacrifice and empathy prevails in society, our current resources, despite all external pressures, will suffice for everyone, and no dead end will remain.

From the perspective of the Infallibles (AS), scarcity is an opportunity for God's power to manifest. When a servant, at the height of difficulty, continues on the path of devotion rather than complaining, God provides for them from sources they never anticipated. This is the meaning of the noble verse "wa yarzuqhu min haythu la yahtasib" — "and provides for him from where he does not expect" [4]. Blessing in this state means that amidst the rocky terrain of poverty, a flower of inner peace and self-sufficiency blooms, protecting the person from bowing to the powerful and wealthy.

Experience has shown that in families that revolve around contentment and the remembrance of God, even dry bread is eaten with joy and health. But in palaces empty of God's remembrance, abundant wealth is spent on treating incurable illnesses and endless anxieties. Thus, blessing in scarcity means the elimination of unnecessary expenses and the concentration of financial ability on real needs—which is itself a great blessing and a silent miracle within the fabric of life.

Heavenly Keys to Earthly Openings

Research into religious texts leads us to the truth that blessing does not come to anyone randomly or without cause. One of the greatest keys to attracting blessing in times of poverty is "seeking forgiveness" (istighfar). Imam Ali (AS) said: "Istaghfiroo rabbakum innahu kana ghaffaran... yursili al-samaa'a alaykum midraran" — Ask forgiveness of your Lord; indeed, He is all-forgiving... He will send down abundant rain from the sky upon you [5]. Seeking forgiveness unties the blind knots created in the path of sustenance by our transgressions and pours the rain of blessing upon the desert of our lives.

The second key is rising early and maintaining order in one's livelihood. Traditions state that blessing is distributed at daybreak. Whoever rises at dawn in pursuit of lawful sustenance has, in effect, placed themselves in the path of the Merciful's breeze of blessing [6]. This discipline and effort, even if it does not result in great income, due to coinciding with the time of mercy's descent, grants an almost miraculous quality to that modest income, rendering the person self-sufficient and free from needing others.

Finally, "gratitude" (shukr) at the height of need is the ultimate alchemy. The Holy Quran explicitly states: "La'in shakartum la azeedannakum" — If you are grateful, I will surely increase you [7]. This increase does not solely mean an addition to the number of one's possessions; sometimes it means an increase in efficiency and the enduring quality of what one already has. When a servant, in the midst of scarcity, opens their tongue to praise the Beloved, God boasts about them to His angels and causes blessing to flow through the veins of their life as a reward for that patience and acceptance.

Sources and Footnotes:

1. Mufradat Alfaz al-Quran, Raghib Isfahani, entry for "Baraka" (meaning: the establishment of divine goodness within a thing).

2. Ghurar al-Hikam wa Durar al-Kalim, p. 404, hadith 9288.

3. Sahih Muslim, vol. 3, p. 1630, hadith 2059 (this tradition appears with similar wording in Shiite sources such as Da'a'im al-Islam).

4. Surah at-Talaq, verse 3.

5. Nahj al-Balaghah, sermon 143 (reference to verses 10-12 of Surah Nuh).

6. Wasa'il al-Shia, Sheikh Hurr al-Amili, vol. 17, p. 44, hadith 21 (from Imam Sadiq (AS): "Bakkirou fi talabi al-rizqi..." — Seek sustenance early in the morning).

7. Surah Ibrahim, verse 7.