Friday Prayer Leader of Emadshahr: Today's unified approach is strength of Islamic Iran

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Leader of Emadshahr stated: "We hope that with the efforts of officials, the support of the people, and those in the field, we will successfully navigate this important historical turning point, and through unity, we will restore the growth and excellence of the noble religion of Islam and the prosperity of the country to its original source more than ever before.

"Seyyed Ahmad Qatali, the Friday Prayer Leader of Emadshahr,described Muslim unity as a means to achieve the lofty goals of Islam and to honor religious rites.

He stated: "Alignment, empathy, and consultation, as emphasized by the Quran, will lead to unity. Media outlets can also articulate the issues that the Muslim Ummah and the Islamic world are afflicted with today, which pain the heart of every Muslim."



Seyyed Qatali stated: "God and the Prophet emphasize that you should listen to and record every truth for the preservation and proof of Islamic beliefs, and for those who have strived throughout history on this path, writing books and preserving Islamic doctrines."



This Sunni scholar, on the eve of the Abrahamic Hajj, clarified: "For example, Friday prayers, congregational prayers, the Hajj ceremony which is approaching, and any collective devotional gathering are an invitation to the unity of the Islamic Ummah. We must do everything we can to foster Muslim unity and achieve the goals of Islam."



He added: "In this regard, the presence of elites among the people gives them strength of heart. Of course, some individuals may be harmful to human societies, holding no place among the people and being marginalized in any community. The key point is that our actions must be God-pleasing, for that is the essence of truth."



In conclusion, he emphasized: "We hope that with the efforts of officials, the support of the people, and those in the field, we will successfully navigate this important historical turning point, and through unity, we will restore the growth and excellence of the noble religion of Islam and the prosperity of the country to its original source more than ever before."



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