EU Warns Airlines, Member States to Prepare for All Scenarios as Jet Fuel Crisis Remains Uncertain

ABNA24 - Speaking at the commission’s daily press briefing in Brussels, Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the EU executive is coordinating closely with member states and industry stakeholders amid concerns over jet fuel supplies, Anadolu news agency reported.“I don't think anyone knows how long this situation will last, so the best we can do and the most effective thing that we can do and that we are doing is to prepare for all eventualities,” Itkonen said.She said close coordination and cooperation with EU member states and other stakeholders remained “absolutely crucial”, adding that it is “the only way” for the bloc to take further action if necessary.
The commission has been holding weekly discussions with member states, industry representatives, the International Energy Agency, and other relevant actors since the crisis began.Itkonen said the EU has a full overview of the situation, while noting the distinction between strategic oil stocks and commercial jet fuel stocks.“The commission is coordinating; we are prepared; we have a full overview of what is happening, and on top of that, this week, we will be issuing guidance to airlines as regards jet fuels as well,” she said.
remainder is largely imported from West Asia and Persian Gulf countries.International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol warned last month that Europe could face a risk of jet fuel shortages in the near term.Several European airlines have already come under pressure from higher fuel costs. Dutch carrier KLM said it would cancel 160 intra-European flights this month, while Lufthansa announced plans to halt operations at its CityLine subsidiary and cancel 20,000 short-haul flights scheduled through October due to rising jet fuel prices.
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