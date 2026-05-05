Iran Releases Warning Shots Video at US Destroyers

News ID: 1810028

The Iranian Navy released footage of warning shots fired at US destroyers attempting to approach the Strait of Hormuz.The Navy said in a Monday statement that it was forced to fire cruise missiles, combat drones, and rockets near US warships that had ignored its warnings not to approach the Strait.The statement said the warships had turned off their transponders and attempted to approach the Strait in "dark mode" before reactivating their radars.The Navy said its forces had warned the ships that any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz would be a violation of the ceasefire announced in early April, which had allowed a halt to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.