Sunni Imam: Today's unity and cohesion of Iranian nation will make them resilient, invincible

ABNA24 - The director of the Sunni seminary in Hamed Qareh Tappeh, Turkmen, stated: "We pray to Almighty God to help our warriors and our nation. Everyone, in the field and on the street, must appreciate this unity and cohesion and strive to strengthen and expand it. It is hoped that unity and rapprochement will continue well, and the steadfast and resistant nation will be the final victors of Islamic Iran until their last breath.



"Akhund Haj Abdoljabbar Mirabi, the director of the Sunni seminary in Hamed Qareh Tappeh, Turkmen, Golestan Province, considered the unity and cohesion of the Muslim nation of Islamic Iran to be the secret to success and victory over the enemies, and stated: "Criminal America and the wicked, child-killing Zionist entity have confronted the Islamic front with all their might and power. The Muslims of the world, along with the nation of Islamic Iran and all of humanity, have witnessed these American crimes and have exposed the wicked nature of the American-Zionist front."



Akhund Mirabi stated: "The Islamic Ummah, seeking help from Almighty God and acting upon the recommendations of the Holy Quran and the Messenger of God (PBUH), will overcome this through patience and resistance, and this blackness, regret, and disgrace of defeat will remain for the enemies."



This Sunni cleric emphasized: "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said in a hadith: 'Each of you is responsible and will be questioned about those who listen to your words.' All leaders of Islamic countries are advised to ponder and reason about the affairs of the Islamic Ummah and not to support the front of disbelief."



He stated: "The Islamic world and Islamic Iran have entered a new stage of history. At a time when the world is in chaos and grappling with fateful events, it is the nation of Islamic Iran that, through the slogan of unity, has managed to defeat the world's superpowers and achieve independence with dignity."



He emphasized in conclusion: "We pray and ask Almighty God to help our warriors and our nation. Everyone, in the field and on the street, must appreciate this unity and cohesion and strive to strengthen and expand it. It is hoped that unity and rapprochement will continue well, and the steadfast and resistant nation will be the final victors of Islamic Iran until their last breath."



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