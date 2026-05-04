Iran's FAO Envoy: No 'Humiliating Peace' While Facing Blockades, Sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Ali Kiani Rad has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s firm stance against accepting a humiliating peace while facing ongoing threats, blockades, and sanctions.

In a recent address at the FAO, Kiani Rad stated that Iran is open to negotiations that guarantee respect for its people’s rights and prevent future aggression but will not be subdued by tactics of intimidation.

He called attention to the misuse of international law by aggressors and criticized the political manipulation of the FAO’s platform, asserting that organizations like the FAO should focus on humanitarian issues rather than political agendas.

He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to food security and cooperation with the FAO.

Kiani Rad condemned any attempts to portray Iran as an aggressor, particularly in the context of defending its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran has never initiated wars and acts only in self-defense.

Iran seeks constructive dialogue but remains resolute that no free nation should accept peace under the duress of sanctions and threats, the envoy emphasized.

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