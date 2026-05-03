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Rayo Vallecano's Ilias Akhomach displays Palestinian flag on pitch during Conference League celebrations

3 May 2026 - 10:49
News ID: 1809095
Source: Yemen Press
Rayo Vallecano's Ilias Akhomach displays Palestinian flag on pitch during Conference League celebrations

Moroccan international player Ilias Akhomach attracted widespread attention ollowing Rayo Vallecano’s 1–0 win over RC Strasbourg Alsace in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday at Estadio de Vallecas.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moroccan international player Ilias Akhomach attracted widespread attention ollowing Rayo Vallecano’s 1–0 win over RC Strasbourg Alsace in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday at Estadio de Vallecas.

Akhomach placed the flag on the pitch during post-match celebrations as players gathered in a gesture of solidarity.

The Madrid-based club secured a narrow win in a significant moment in its European campaign, drawing strong reactions from supporters and on social media.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the gesture was widely interpreted as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

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