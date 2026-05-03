Rayo Vallecano's Ilias Akhomach displays Palestinian flag on pitch during Conference League celebrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moroccan international player Ilias Akhomach attracted widespread attention ollowing Rayo Vallecano’s 1–0 win over RC Strasbourg Alsace in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday at Estadio de Vallecas.

Akhomach placed the flag on the pitch during post-match celebrations as players gathered in a gesture of solidarity.

The Madrid-based club secured a narrow win in a significant moment in its European campaign, drawing strong reactions from supporters and on social media.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the gesture was widely interpreted as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

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