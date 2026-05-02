Sunni Imam: Following way of Ahl al-Bayt is essential for Islamic Ummah

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday prayer leader of Asalouyeh said: Followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), both Sunni and Shia, must follow the way of these noble figures in the best possible way and prioritize it in their society, life, and affairs, so that it brings blessings for everyone and, God willing, the victory of our dear nation against the enemies of the Quran, the Prophet, and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).



Sheikh Ebrahim Mohammadi, the Sunni Friday prayer leader of Asalouyeh, while honoring the Ten Days of Keramat and referring to the love of Sunni Muslims for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), said: The books and narrations of Sunni Muslims are full of the virtues and merits of the honorable family of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). On one hand, this causes love and friendship, and on the other hand, no disrespect or insult takes place. If such a thing happens, one should doubt that person's faith.



Sheikh Mohammadi said: Following the way of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), especially Imam Reza (AS), is considered essential for the Islamic Ummah. In fact, this great Imam had a special behavior and character in strengthening unity among the Islamic Ummah and observed many aspects.



This Sunni scholar emphasized: In today's society, Muslims must confront the enemies of Islam and Muslims with unity, cohesion, and by taking example from the way of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), especially Imam Reza (AS) – this great and exemplary figure whose virtues are well-known to both common people and elites.



He stated: Imam Reza (AS), like other Infallible Imams (AS), has a special respect and status among Sunni Muslims. For this reason, Imam Shafi'i emphasized sending blessings (Salawat) upon these noble figures and said that if someone does not send blessings upon them in prayer, the prayer does not count.



In conclusion, he stressed: Scholars and followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), both Sunni and Shia, must follow the path of these noble figures in the best possible way and prioritize it in their society, life, and affairs, so that it brings blessings for everyone and, God willing, the victory of our dear nation against the enemies of the Quran, the Prophet, and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).



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