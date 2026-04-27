To provide chilled drinking water for visitors; Al-Abbas Shrine supplies watering stations with crystalline ice

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides crystalline ice to the watering stations spread around the holy shrine to supply chilled drinking water to the visitors.

The department supplies those stations through its crystalline ice factory; with the aim of cooling the water in them and in the designated drinking water areas spread along Bab Al-Qibla Street leading to the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

These works are part of the service plan prepared by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to create suitable conditions for the visitors and provide them with the best services.



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