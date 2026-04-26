ABNA24 - In a powerful display of international solidarity, Dhaka University has hosted a one-day memorial exhibition for the 168 Iranian students martyred in the U.S.-Zionist bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minaab, sending a clear message that the world stands with the oppressed.

The University of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s largest and most prestigious institution of higher learning, has held a one-day memorial exhibition honoring the student martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Iran’s Minaab city—innocent young lives brutally taken in a heinous act of terrorism perpetrated by the United States and the Zionist regime.

The exhibition, organized by the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Bangladeshi Revolutionary Students’ Council, was designed with a singular purpose: to broadcast the message of martyrdom and victimization of Iranian schoolchildren to the world and to expose the true nature of the American-Israeli alliance.

The choice of Dhaka University was no coincidence. With over 40,000 students, the university is not only Bangladesh’s largest academic institution but also a historic hub of political consciousness and anti-imperialist movements. Its open, unenclosed campus allows free access to all citizens, making it a popular public space and even a tourist destination in the heart of the capital.

Organizers noted that this accessibility was crucial to maximizing public exposure to the tragic reality of the Minaab massacre—a crime that Western corporate media has largely ignored.

Students and faculty who visited the exhibition expressed profound grief and solidarity with the Iranian nation. Many held placards condemning the United States and Israel as “terrorist states” and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian and Iranian resistance.

One student activist told Hawzah News: “The same hand that killed our brothers and sisters in Gaza has now spilled the blood of innocent Iranian children. We stand with Iran. We will never forget Minaab.”

The exhibition featured drawings, photographs, and written testimonies detailing the brutal attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school—an assault that violated every international norm and human rights convention.

The participation of the Bangladeshi Revolutionary Students’ Council—a body known for its pro-resistance and anti-Zionist stance—underscores the growing global youth movement against U.S. and Israeli aggression.

Observers note that such events are becoming increasingly common in Muslim-majority nations, where public sentiment is rapidly turning against the normalization of Israeli crimes. Bangladesh, which has long maintained a principled position on Palestine and the rights of oppressed nations, continues to demonstrate that solidarity with Iran transcends geographical boundaries.

The Iranian Cultural Attaché in Dhaka stated that the exhibition’s goal was to ensure that the names and faces of the 168 martyred students are never forgotten. “This is not just an Iranian tragedy,” he said. “It is a crime against humanity. And humanity must bear witness.”

As the world’s attention remains fragmented, events like the Dhaka University memorial serve as vital counter-narratives to Western attempts to whitewash the crimes of the United States and its Israeli partner. For Iran and the global resistance front, each such gathering is another brick in the wall of international justice.

The exhibition concluded with a moment of silence for the Minaab martyrs and a collective pledge to continue spreading the truth—no matter how hard the empire tries to bury it.



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