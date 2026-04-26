ABNA24 - In a stunning display of interfaith solidarity, Hindus, Sunnis, Shias, and other communities gathered in Uttar Pradesh to honor the legacy of the Islamic Republic’s founder and reaffirm their devotion to the ideals of the Revolution.

A magnificent commemorative ceremony honoring the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, along with the martyrs of the Islamic Republic, was held in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, drawing a diverse sea of mourners from across the subcontinent’s religious spectrum.

The event took place at the Imam Reza (PBUH) Husayniyya in Uttar Pradesh, where vast crowds of Shias, Sunnis, Hindus, and followers of other faiths gathered side by side. Far from being a mere religious ritual, the ceremony transformed into a living symbol of interfaith convergence and shared reverence for the values of justice, resistance, and Islamic unity.

A delegation headed by Hojatoleslam Abdul Majid Hakimollahi, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, oversaw the proceedings. Upon their arrival, the delegation was greeted with extraordinary warmth by scholars, university professors, academics, and students—a clear testament to the emotional and spiritual bond that the people of India share with the Islamic Revolution and its martyrs.

In his address, Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi spoke profoundly about the deep connection between ordinary people and the late Imam Khamenei, emphasizing unwavering loyalty to his ideals and the intellectual foundations of that bond within Islamic society. His words resonated deeply with the audience, drawing attentive and emotional responses.

Following the main ceremony, religious scholars from various schools of thought met with the Iranian delegation to stress the importance of unity and mutual cooperation. A parallel event was also held at a local mosque, where discussions focused on loyalty, religious values, and human responsibility—themes that reflected the broader spiritual message of the gathering.

One of the most striking features of the event was the active participation of Hindu community members and followers of other religions, offering a powerful image of religious coexistence and harmony. The presence of Sunni scholars and muftis further highlighted the wide-reaching influence and inclusive nature of the program.

Observers noted that this was no mere formal gathering. It was a practical demonstration of unity, loyalty, and social solidarity—a vivid illustration of how different faith communities can come together around shared values of justice, resistance against oppression, and reverence for those who sacrificed their lives for a higher cause.

As the Islamic Republic continues to face Western-led propaganda and military pressures, such interfaith displays of support from a major country like India send a powerful message: the ideals of the Islamic Revolution transcend national and religious boundaries.

For the global resistance front, the streets of Uttar Pradesh have echoed with a clear declaration: the martyrs of the Revolution are not forgotten, and their legacy of unity and justice lives on in the hearts of millions—Muslim and non-Muslim alike.



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