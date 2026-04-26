'Hablollah' exhibition in Pakistan revisits political, spiritual legacy of Iran's martyred Leader

ABNA24 - An impactful photo and book exhibition titled "Hablollah: Manifestations of the Political and Spiritual Conduct of the Martyred Leader" has opened in Quetta, Pakistan, shedding light on the multidimensional personality and lifelong struggle of the Leader of the Islamic Ummah for Muslim unity.Organized by the House of Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta to mark the heart-wrenching martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the exhibition was hosted at the Quetta Press Club, drawing journalists, scholars, religious figures, and members of the public.

The exhibition presented selected written works, key statements, and curated photographs centered on the theme of "Islamic world unity" and the practical conduct of the late Leader, offering visitors a window into the political and spiritual vision of an architect of Muslim solidarity and strength whose full stature remains to be fully appreciated.

Organizers described the event as an effort to honor the multifaceted legacy of the martyred Leader and to elucidate his decades-long endeavors on the path of inter-Muslim rapprochement—a mission that spanned from the earliest days of the Islamic Revolution through the tumultuous decades that followed.

The photographic and textual displays traced the Leader's unwavering commitment to bridging sectarian and political divides within the Islamic world, his steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the Resistance Front, and his strategic foresight in countering hegemonic designs on Muslim lands.

Visitors were guided through key milestones in the martyred Leader's life, from his early years in the seminary to his decades at the helm of the Islamic Republic, with special emphasis on his calls for unity that transcended geography, language, and denomination.

Speaking at the opening, officials from the Iranian House of Culture stressed that the exhibition sought to present the martyred Leader not merely as a towering political figure but as a spiritual beacon whose thought and action charted a course toward a dignified, independent, and united Islamic civilization.

The "Hablollah" exhibition is the latest in a series of commemorative events being held across Pakistan to honor the memory of the martyred Leader and to introduce new generations to his enduring intellectual and spiritual legacy.



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