Al-Abbas Shrine doubles efforts of its central kitchen to 10,000 meals for displaced in Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has doubled the efforts of its central kitchen in Lebanon to 10,000 meals daily, provided to the displaced affected by the current situation in the region as part of its series of humanitarian and relief initiatives.

The holy shrine launched a campaign earlier to collect donations to support the Iranian and Lebanese peoples, in response to the call of the supreme religious authority, with the formation of specialized committees to manage it.

The supervisor of the kitchen, Mr. Ali Khalaf, said: "The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its relief efforts in the Mount Lebanon area, as part of a wide humanitarian project aimed at supporting the displaced since the early days of the crisis, being one of the first entities to initiate direct support."

He added that the central kitchen affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine formed the nucleus of this relief work, as it took on the responsibility of preparing and distributing meals from the beginning, before large numbers of displaced people arrived in the area, which is considered one of the most important initial destinations for the displaced.

The kitchen supervisor continued, saying: The number of displaced people in the Mount Lebanon area is about 106,000, distributed among approximately 27,000 families, across various areas including Khaldeh, Aramoun, Bshamoun, and Kfoun. The Holy Shrine covers part of these areas within the scope of its humanitarian work.

He explained that the central kitchen produces 10,000 meals daily, divided into a main lunch and another meal, within an organized distribution system that takes into account the needs of families.

He explained that this kitchen is considered one of the largest operating kitchens in Lebanon in terms of production volume and service scope, as it was equipped from the beginning with the highest specifications and staffed by specialized owners with previous professional experience, fully adhering to the approved health standards, including the use of first-class classified food materials such as meat, chicken, rice, and vegetables, in addition to packaging the food in specialized containers that preserve its quality and safety.

He pointed out that the distribution process is carried out through two axes: the first through the center officials and school directors that host the displaced, where daily needs are determined in advance and delivered regularly, while the second axis is dedicated to covering the remaining needs in the schools and residential complexes that host the displaced families.



/129