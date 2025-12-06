Sheikh Shahriari: Clerics Amplify Voice of Islam and Inspire Youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has stressed the role of clerics in promoting the voice of Islam and jihad.

Hujjat-ul‑Islam Hamid Shahriari made the remarks in his address at Neshane Barekat (Barekat Emblem conference) held in Iran’s holy city of Qom He stated that in various forums, the participation of clerics—seen as symbols of faith, morality, and sound beliefs—has amplified the voice of Islam and explanatory jihad within organizations and instilled it in the hearts of young people, leading to the emergence of martyrs such as Martyr Faghihi (1953-1983) martyred in Iraq-imposed war.



Dr. Shahriari emphasized that the establishment of numerous organizations and institutions after the Islamic Revolution—created for major goals such as poverty alleviation, border protection, resistance against oppressors, and education and propagation of religion—represents a success of the Islamic Republic. He noted that one of the achievements of the system has been the creation of popular, governmental, and private institutions to fulfill civic, ethical, and individual responsibilities.



He highlighted the role of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order Headquarters, founded to combat poverty, stressing that failure to address poverty would weaken the sacred system. Since its establishment, he said, the headquarters has brought many blessings.



Shahriari added that the Barakat Foundation was also established to promote entrepreneurship, reduce poverty, and foster social virtues. He praised the jihadists working within these institutions, engaged in explanatory jihad, service jihad, entrepreneurial jihad, and educational and research activities aimed at serving society.



Referring to the constructive role of clerics in key arenas, Shahriari pointed to the Office of the Supreme Leader’s Representative in Universities, which was created to preserve values and ethics amid generational changes in lifestyle. He explained that the institution seeks to bring Islamic and human virtues into academic life.



He further noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Committee, which later evolved into the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), became a model for confronting oppression globally. According to Shahriari, the IRGC and Basij commanders have achieved unprecedented honors since World War II, proving their ability to stand firm against global arrogance.





