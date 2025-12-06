Mamusta Rouhani: Prophet Muhammad Is Supreme Model of Ethics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Rouhani, a member of the Secretariat of the Planning Council of Sunni Religious Schools of Iran, stated that “The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is the greatest and highest role model in all aspects of human perfection. Among mankind and God’s creation, he stood at the highest level of ethics and unity, bringing together diverse temperaments, people of different backgrounds, and various traits, all nourished by his sacred and divine source.”

He explained that the Prophet’s wisdom and exemplary character make him the ultimate model of ethics, and emphasized that people today must follow his example in accordance with the needs of their era to achieve unity.

Rouhani referred to the Prophet’s conduct toward Abdullah ibn Ubayy ibn Salul, the fiercest hypocrite and adversary in Medina, who repeatedly insulted and harassed the Prophet. When Abdullah died, his son—who was a Muslim—asked the Prophet to lead the funeral prayer for his father. Despite Abdullah’s hostility, the Prophet prepared to pray over him, demonstrating his unmatched compassion and moral greatness.

The Sunni cleric added: “At a time when revenge might have been expected, the Prophet was ready to perform the funeral prayer for his staunchest enemy. This shows the depth of his ethics and perfection.” He noted that afterward, God revealed a verse prohibiting the Prophet from praying over hypocrites and disbelievers, which further illustrates the Prophet’s moral dimensions and divine guidance.

/129