Ghazala Hashmi becomes Virginia’s first Muslim lieutenant governor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has made history in the US state of Virginia, winning the lieutenant governor’s race and becoming the first Muslim and Indian American to hold statewide office there.

Hashmi, a state senator representing a district south of Richmond, defeated Republican candidate John Reid in Tuesday’s election. Before entering politics, she served as a college professor in Virginia.

Her political career began in 2019 when she won a Republican-held Senate seat. In June, she secured the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor after a competitive primary.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) hailed her victory as a milestone, calling it “a proud moment for Virginia and for all who believe in an America that celebrates diversity, service, and justice for all.”

Speaking to The Washington Post, Hashmi said her campaign aimed to show that voters in Virginia were “not divided” by “lines of bigotry.” She added that the result demonstrated the state’s growing embrace of diversity.

Her win came alongside another historic result, as Democrat Abigail Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor after defeating the incumbent Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin praised Hashmi’s “brilliantly focused campaign,” saying it centered on “lowering costs, growing Virginia’s economy, and ensuring access to quality childcare and education.”

Hashmi’s victory follows another milestone for Muslim representation in US politics—Zohran Mamdani’s recent election as New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

The Virginia lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and is first in line to assume the governorship if the office becomes vacant.

