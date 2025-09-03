"We Are Living a Defining Historical Moment; World Must Stand with Iran" French Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: “We are living through a monumental historical moment,” Hamrouni declared. “It is our duty to support Iran and its leadership.” He described the current era as a continuation of a grand, Ashura-inspired epic led by Imam Khamenei, whom he referred to as a spiritual heir of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), guiding the resistance against Zionism, global arrogance, and the “Great Satan,”Referring to the recent 12-day war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime and its allies, Hamrouni condemned the aggression as a desperate reaction to the strength and dignity of Iran’s leadership and the resilience of its people and armed forces. “The chaos and weakness of the Zionists have been exposed by Iran’s steadfastness,” he said.



Hamrouni warned that the Iranian people are facing intense hostility from the United States and its partners, and emphasized that any threat against Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, is a threat against all Muslims. “Our response must be strong, decisive, and unwavering,” he asserted.



He praised Iran as the center of contemporary Islamic civilization and commended the Iranian people for over four decades of sacrifice in pursuit of freedom, independence, and the dignity of Islam. “Iran has paid a heavy price for defending the values of the Ummah,” he said.



Concluding his remarks, Hamrouni called on political, cultural, media, military, and intellectual leaders across the Islamic world and beyond to stand with the oppressed and support the Iranian nation. “On behalf of all free people of the world,” he said, “I urge everyone to stand beside their brothers in Iran and defend the cause of justice.”



/129