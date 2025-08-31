Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday morning, Israeli fighter jets launched multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources reported that the Israeli Air Force conducted “fire belts”—a term referring to intense aerial bombardments—targeting the Ali Al-Taher heights in the Upper Nabatieh region.

Local reports also indicated that the town of Kfar Rumman, located in the same area, was hit during the strikes.

Eyewitnesses described thick plumes of smoke rising from the targeted zones following the bombardment.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Army Radio confirmed that the Israeli Air Force is actively conducting a series of raids in southern Lebanon.

